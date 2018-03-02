Spending your digital coins on stuff is easier said than done

One of the biggest criticisms of cryptocurrencies is that they're trying to be something they're not. None of them, after all, is as readily usable for day-to-day purchases as a currency.

"Would you be willing to put bitcoin in your pocket and leave for a one-year trip, knowing you're going to survive?" Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University, asked during a CNBC interviewlast fall. "We're nowhere near that comfort."

Many cryptocurrency experts and developers argue that we don't yet see the currencies readily used in say, the supermarket, because the technology is still in its early stages.

"Right now there's no easy way to buy, send or spend cryptocurrencies," said Nick Saponaro, co-founder of The Divi Project, which educates people on the digital tokens.

That's something Saponaro hopes the project will change, leading to wider adoption of cryptocurrencies. Their goal: to make "the entire money-sending process more approachable to non-geek users."