    Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FL, WMT, GPS, BIIB, VMW & more

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

    Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

    Foot Locker – The athletic footwear and apparel retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.26 per share, beating estimates by a penny a share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, however, and Foot Locker also saw comparable-store sales fall 3.7 percent. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had expected a 2.5 percent decline.

    J.C. Penney – The retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share, 10 cents a share above forecasts. Revenue was slightly below estimates. Comparable-store sales were up 2.6 percent, shy of the 2.9 percent consensus estimate. Earnings were helped by improvement in profit margins.

    Walmart – Walmart was downgraded to "perform" from "outperform" at Oppenheimer, noting that a recent surge in e-commerce sales could wane and that Walmart has traditionally had trouble maintaining an above-market price-to-earnings multiple. Oppenheimer did say it remains upbeat on the retailer's strategic direction.

    Gap – Gap reported adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. The clothing retailer's revenue also topped forecasts. The parent of the Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic chains also saw comparable-store sales rise by 5 percent. Gap also issued stronger-than-expected 2018 guidance and raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent.

    Nordstrom – Nordstrom fell 4 cents a share short of Street forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.20 per share. Revenue came in above estimates. Comparable-store sales for the retailer did rise by 2.6 percent, although Nordstrom sees a lower same-store sales increase for this year of between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent.

    American Outdoor Brands – American Outdoor Brands said its quarterly sales fell following increased talk of tougher gun regulations. The Smith & Wesson parent did report adjusted quarterly profit of 9 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Its sales were well below forecasts.

    Microsemi – Microsemi agreed to be bought by rival chipmaker Microchip Technology $8.3 billion, or $68.78 per share in cash. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier this week that the two were in talks about a potential deal.

    Biogen, AbbVie – The drugmakers have withdrawn their multiple sclerosis drug Zinbryta worldwide due to safety issues. The injectable drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2016.

    Equifax – Equifax beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.39 per share. The credit reporting agency's revenue also exceeded forecasts. The beat comes even as Equifax reported $26.5 million in costs related to the massive 2017 data breach.

    Ambarella – Ambarella reported adjusted quarterly profit of 45 cents per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue came in barely above Street projections. The company said it is optimistic about increasing future sales in the security and automotive markets.

    Splunk – Splunk topped forecasts by 4 cents a share, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share. The data analytics company also saw revenue beat forecasts.

    Pure Storage – Pure Storage nearly doubled estimates, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 13 cents compared to a consensus of 7 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, but the data storage and cloud infrastructure company also saw a slight shrinkage in profit margins.

    VMWare – VMWare issued an upbeat full-year profit and revenue forecasts on increasing license sales for its virtualization software.

    MetLife – MetLife issued a revised 2017 earnings report that adds to initially reported profit. The insurance company made the change after discovering it had miscalculated reserves for a Japan-based annuity product, a mistake in termed a "material weakness" in financial reporting controls.

