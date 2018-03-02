Survey of more than 300 hiring managers reveals 10 resume deal breakers to avoid

Why one page is the right length for your resume 1:17 PM ET Tue, 4 April 2017 | 00:50

While some resume missteps are easy for a candidate to avoid, Augustine admits that others can be a harder challenge. She cautions against overusing buzzwords, noting that it's acceptable in the cases of words like "strategic," "passionate," "creative" or "expert" — but they should only be used once or twice.

"Where it becomes a problem is if you were to use those terms when you are talking to someone face-to-face," she says. "If you were to recite those words in your elevator pitch and it sounds awkward and kind of silly then it probably doesn't belong on your resume either."

Keywords, she says, are usually found in a job description, and they speak to the top skills and tools needed for the position. For example, if you're applying to a digital marketing role, Augustine says a company may want you to have expertise in Google Analytics, and you'll want to mention that on your resume. If you detail other areas of expertise that aren't outlined in the description, then employers will look at it as unnecessary filler and may frown upon your application.

The key, Augustine says, is to also make sure that you qualify the key skills and terms listed on your resume by showing how they have translated to real results within an organization.

"Recruiters want to know that if you say you possess those skills then you can show the results that follow," adds Augustine.

If you can do that, then your chances of getting hired will significantly increase.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: How to explain an employment gap on your resume