Survey of more than 300 hiring managers reveals 10 resume deal breakers to avoid

Your resume serves as your first chance to convince a hiring manager that you're qualified for a position.

To help job seekers make the best first impression, TopResume conducted a recent survey of 379 recruiters, hiring managers and human resource executives to get insight into the biggest resume deal breakers candidates should avoid.

Based on the results, the resume-writing service found that the 10 mistakes below can most easily sabotage your chances of getting hired:

1. Spelling and/or grammatical errors

2. Incorrect or missing contact information

3. Unprofessional email address

4. Outdated or irrelevant information (hobbies, age, marital status)

5. Failure to demonstrate and quantify results

6. Annoying buzzwords and/or obvious keyword stuffing

7. Too generalized/not customized to match job listing

8. Repetitive words or phrases used in multiple job descriptions

9. Including a headshot

10. Format and/or design is too elaborate

TopResume's career expert Amanda Augustine tells CNBC Make It that candidates should pay special attention to the deal breakers on their resume that are within their control.

"In this instance it is OK to sweat the small stuff, because those are the things that will get you eliminated quickly," she says.

While some resume missteps are easy for a candidate to avoid, Augustine admits that others can be a harder challenge. She cautions against overusing buzzwords, noting that it's acceptable in the cases of words like "strategic," "passionate," "creative" or "expert" — but they should only be used once or twice.

"Where it becomes a problem is if you were to use those terms when you are talking to someone face-to-face," she says. "If you were to recite those words in your elevator pitch and it sounds awkward and kind of silly then it probably doesn't belong on your resume either."

Keywords, she says, are usually found in a job description, and they speak to the top skills and tools needed for the position. For example, if you're applying to a digital marketing role, Augustine says a company may want you to have expertise in Google Analytics, and you'll want to mention that on your resume. If you detail other areas of expertise that aren't outlined in the description, then employers will look at it as unnecessary filler and may frown upon your application.

The key, Augustine says, is to also make sure that you qualify the key skills and terms listed on your resume by showing how they have translated to real results within an organization.

"Recruiters want to know that if you say you possess those skills then you can show the results that follow," adds Augustine.

If you can do that, then your chances of getting hired will significantly increase.

