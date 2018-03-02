Trump's 'easy win' trade war is a no-win situation for Wall Street and Main Street

In my career, one of the most serious steps on the protectionist front led to the market dislocation of October 1987.

First some background.

When the G-5 industrialized nations agreed to devalue the dollar via the Plaza Accord in September 1985, the engineered decline of the U.S. dollar was supposed to help address the building imbalances we had via ballooning budget and trade — so-called "twin" — deficits that troubled Washington and Wall Street alike.

In 1986, the U.S. and Japan were brawling over semiconductors and televisions sets, so much so that a group of congressmen publically smashed a Toshiba TV on the steps of the Capitol.

Trade relations were also deteriorating with Germany, at that time, risking a multifront trade war.

As the economy accelerated in the 1987, post-1986 tax reform, and with asset prices rising, the Fed started raising rates aggressively.

Surprisingly, the dollar continued to weaken despite attempts in 1986 (the Glen Eagles Accord) and 1987 (Louvre Accord) to halt the slide in the dollar.

Amid the ongoing trade disputes that continued well into 1987, Japan, even then a large buyer of U.S. bonds, boycotted a quarterly refunding auction in May 1987, further driving up rates and weakening the dollar.

The weekend before the Oct. 19 Black Monday, Treasury Secretary James Baker reportedly told the Germans the U.S. would let the dollar "go to hell" if we did not resolve trade disputes with Bonn, then West Germany's capital city.

So trade was a big factor in the crash, just not as obvious as other factors.