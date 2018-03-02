Two shot dead at Central Michigan University

Two people were shot and killed on Friday in a dormitory at Central Michigan University. The suspect is still at large.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, reports of shots fired came in from the Campbell Hall dorm on the campus of Central Michigan University, located about 125 miles northwest of Detroit.

Two people were found dead, and footage from dorm cameras caught the suspect, 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr., fleeing the building, according to Larry Klaus of the Central Michigan University (CMU) Police Department.

The victims were not students at CMU, and no university students, faculty or staff were were injured in the incident, according to Sherry Knight, CMU spokesperson.

The university immediately went into lockdown, advising students to "shelter in place" while police searched for Davis. Authorities have not confirmed whether Davis is a student at the university.

CMU police and Mount Pleasant police are imploring the community to assist in finding him, by calling 911.

"If you do encounter Mr. Davis, you should consider him armed and dangerous," Klaus said during a press conference.

The campus was still on lockdown as of 11:40 p.m.

State police officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The incident came about two weeks after 17 students and educators were killed at a Florida high school.

A university police official confirmed the department was monitoring the situation but declined to provide additional details.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it was sending special agents to assist.

Central Michigan University is a four-year, public institution with more than 23,000 students enrolled, according to the college's website.

--Thomson Reuters contributed to this report.