What Hollywood can teach Trump about trade

President Donald Trump is trying to make good on his "America First" agenda by instituting steel tariffs, a move which may lead to a global trade war.

But if he wants a smarter way to advance his policies, he should tune into the Academy Awards on March 4. He will see actors and directors who represent an industry that employs 2 million people and generates $121 billion in income.

Movies and music are cultural exports that help to narrow America's trade deficits. These cultural and artistic services are part of the wider "creative economy," which generated trade surpluses of $11 billion in 2011 and $26 billion in 2014, (the most recent data available) according to the National Endowment for the Arts.

Among developed countries, the United States is the leader in cultural exports with 8 percent market share, with Germany second at 6 percent. In 2012, trade in U.S. arts and cultural goods and services yielded a trade surplus with China, which has become America's largest export market for these items.