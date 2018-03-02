Wilbur Ross needs another prop, Campbell says tariffs will make soup cans more expensive

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump's tariffs are "no big deal," and he used a can of Campbell's Soup as a prop to defend their minimal impact.

"In a can of Campbell's Soup, there are about 2.6 pennies worth of steel. So if that goes up by 25 percent, that's about six-tenths of 1 cent on the price on a can of Campbell's soup," Ross argued. "I just bought this can today at a 7-Eleven ... and it priced at a $1.99. Who in the world is going to be too bothered?"

In a statement provided to CNBC earlier Friday about the tariffs, though, a Campbell spokesperson noted its impact on the company's costs.

"Any new broad-based tariffs on imported tin plate steel — an insufficient amount of which is produced in the U.S. — will result in higher prices on one of the safest and more affordable parts of the food supply."