Asian markets edged lower and the euro slipped early on Monday. Meanwhile, Wall Street finished mostly higher in the last session as markets continued to focus on recently announced metals tariffs.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged down 0.56 percent in early trade amid the firmer yen.

Exporters were mostly lower in the morning, with automakers and technology names coming under pressure. Honda Motor and Toyota were down 1.28 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively. Sony shed 0.65 percent and Nintendo lost 1.11 percent.

Meanwhile, steel producers extended losses seen in the last session, with JFE Holdings down 2.35 percent, while retailers clawed back slight gains. Fast Retailing rose 1 percent.