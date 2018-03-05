Amazon in talks with JP Morgan, other banks about branded checking account: WSJ

Amazon is considering partnering with Wall Street's top banks in an effort to build a "checking-account-like" product for its customers, according to a report.

The e-commerce giant is in early talks with financial institutions like J.P. Morgan Chase to help launch the accounts, aimed at younger customers and those without banking accounts, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

While people familiar with the situation tell the Journal that discussions are still in early stages, such a venture would add yet another entity to Amazon's expanding portfolio, which now includes grocery stores and its digital assistant, Alexa.

Shares of Amazon were up 0.1 percent in premarket trading, while shares of J.P. Morgan fell 0.1 percent. A potential partnership with J.P. Morgan would also represent the second major agreement involving Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and JP Morgan's chief Jamie Dimon in the past year.

Bezos, Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett announced earlier this year that they will be teaming up on an effort to reduce health care costs for their employees.

Click here to read the full WSJ piece.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.