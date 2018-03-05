    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I think Blackberry's stock is headed higher. Here's why

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Blackberry Ltd.: "I think it goes higher because I think the software and the installed base are so big and nobody cares except for me."

    Kinder Morgan: "No. KMI isn't making the play-offs. What're you coming to me on my show for with KMI? That's like the Cleveland Browns of the pipeline business. I say ix-nay. Don't buy."

    CVS Health: "No. You want to buy UnitedHealth, UNH. Bullpen name [for my charitable trust] ActionAlerts."

    AK Steel: "No, I'm not talking about AKS, I'm talking about NUE. You want to be in Nucor. We always pay up for best of breed. We don't go down."

    Capital One Financial: "That's easy. I'm a buyer of COF. It's one of the banks that I like that's going to do better with higher rates. I do prefer others, but you're going to be doing fine with that."

    AeroVironment: "I'm willing to speculate on a good drone company that's really making a specialization in agriculture."

    Intuitive Surgical: "That's an easy take. I think it's going to its all-time high. It's one of my all-time favorites on 'Mad Money.'"

    Nutanix: "I thought that quarter was really good. It got caught up on a bad day when it reported. I think it's a buy."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nucor.

