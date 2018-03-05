You can now stay in an entrepreneur-only hotel — and pay for it in bitcoin 2 Hours Ago | 01:41

Beds in Tribe Theory's flagship Singapore hotel, which officially launched this month, are available from 35 Singapore dollars (around $26) per night. Guests are also welcome to pay in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"We have a lot of entrepreneurs who are broke but have cryptocurrency, so we're happy to accept that," Tribe Theory founder Vikram Bharati told CNBC Make It.

The hotel features a co-working space on the top floor, alongside basic amenities such as free wifi, complimentary breakfast and newspapers, and a laundry service. It is also scattered with inspirational quotes to get your creative juices flowing.

Bharati said he hoped the concept would appeal to the next generation of entrepreneurs, who travel to some of the world's largest business centers but typically don't have the money to stay in a hotel.

That is especially relevant for entrepreneurs accessing less developed markets in Southeast Asia, who tap on cities like Singapore to access networks and capital. Hotels in Singapore cost an average of around $180 per night last year.