You can now stay in an entrepreneur-only hotel — and pay for it in bitcoin   

With the help of his wife and backing from REAPRA, Bharati took the hotel from concept to launch in three months and spent just 60,000 Singapore dollars (around $45,000) renovating the shophouse hostel. The venue was once owned by one of Singapore's earliest entrepreneurs harking back to colonial times — Chow Ah Chey — and sits around the corner from the city's former millionaire's club.
"We built everything by hand," said Bharati. "We wanted to do that in the spirit of entrepreneurship."
Bharati is aiming to launch four more Tribe Theory locations in major business centers over the coming year: Hong Kong, Tokyo, Berlin and Estonia. Estonia is currently trying to position itself as a hub for entrepreneurship and plans to introduce a digital nomad visa next year.
By the end of 2019, Bharati is targeting 10 cities across 10 countries.
"Let's see how this goes, but we would like to build this in most major cities around the world," he said.
