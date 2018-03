When dining at a New York City steakhouse, you might imagine sizzling meats would be the main feature of the meal.

But at Benjamin Steakhouse Prime, located in Manhattan, it's a raw appetizer that steals the spotlight. The dish, a riff on surf and turf, has a hefty $1,000 price tag.

Kim Kardashian West's best friend, Jonathan Cheban — aka, food influencer Foodgōd — tried out America's most expensive surf and turf for an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."