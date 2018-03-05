Ford to temporarily lay off 2,000 workers as it retools plant for Ranger and Bronco

Ford is temporarily laying off about 2,000 workers as it retools an assembly and stamping plant in Wayne, Michigan, for the Ford Ranger and Bronco models.

The layoffs will take place May 7-Oct. 22, and will affect hourly workers, Ford said.

"Ford is not eliminating any jobs; this is a temporary measure as we undertake extensive retooling to transform the plant to build the Ford Ranger, followed by the Ford Bronco," Ford said in a statement.

"Employees who are temporarily affected will receive approximately 75 percent of their take-home pay if they have one year seniority. The affected employees all will return to work — either at Michigan Assembly or at another Ford facility."

The Ranger, a half-sized pickup, is expected later in 2018 and the Bronco, an SUV, in 2020. Ford produced the Bronco for three decades before pulling the model in 1996. It sold the Ranger in North America until 2011, and has since made the truck for some international markets.