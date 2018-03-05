You could be wasting one of the biggest benefits of the tax bill

There could be more money in your paycheck, thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Chances are, you haven't noticed.

That's according to a new Bankrate.com study, which found that just 24 percent of workers have taken note of the changes to their take-home pay.

Those adjustments began earlier this year to reflect the new income tax withholding tables. The tax reform legislation ushered in changes including an increased standard deduction, the reduction of individual income tax rates and the elimination of personal exemptions.