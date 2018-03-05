"I think there's a new game. It's no longer just about production growth. It's also about return to shareholders."

For now the U.S. oil industry continues to increase production. In November the United States produced a record 10.057 million barrels a day, surpassing Saudi Arabia due to its production cutback. While that number has fluctuated, the United States has produced more than 10 million barrels a day in recent weeks, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The risk for the market, with higher oil prices, is that it could again become oversupplied, as it was before the OPEC-Russia deal to cut production.

"There's a tension that the stronger the oil markets or oil prices become, the more the improvement in economics get, the more you would think you want to spend more. Then there's more supply," said Dan Pickering, co-president of Tudor, Pickering, Holt. "OPEC can spoil the party with more production or coming back early, and the U.S. can spoil the party by ramping up their activity."

During the deep slump in oil prices, which bottomed in 2016, the U.S. industry became more technologically savvy and learned to make wells even more productive, through technology like horizontal drilling. Yergin said the emphasis among industry leaders remains on costs savings.

"I think it's a further drive for efficiency, and that's going to be one of the really big themes. They need the efficiency now not just to deal with lower prices; they need it so they can deliver return to shareholders," he said.

With the exception of refiners, energy stocks have been battered even as oil prices improved. The stocks of exploration and production companies, transport companies, equipment and services companies and integrated oil and gas companies have all been hit in the last year.

Pickering said the emphasis on discipline and balance-sheet strength has occurred as shareholders are applying pressure.

"They are buying companies that are more disciplined, and they are selling companies that are less disciplined. There would be more spending if companies could do whatever they wanted," he said. "It's the balancing of the capital discipline in the balance sheet and the returns you can get. It's a tightrope act, and shareholders are weighing in, along with boards."