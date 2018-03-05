European markets open slightly lower after uncertain Italian vote

According to early projections, Italy will see a hung parliament following its election Sunday. Voters opted for anti-establishment and far-right parties in higher numbers than before, meaning that none of the country's three main parties will be able to govern Europe's third largest economy alone. The outcome of a euro-skeptic coalition is a possibility.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement rose to become Italy's largest single party, though a rightest alliance which includes former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia received the biggest portion of votes.

Elsewhere in Europe, France and Germany are set to release data Monday, including composite and services PMIs for both countries, as well as retail sales figures for January.

With regards to earnings, the Swiss National Bank and British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror are to report full year results.

On the corporate front, Deutsche Boerse is to complete its quarterly view of its equity indices, the DAX, the smaller cap MDAX and SDAX as well as the TecDAX. Tesco, the U.K.'s largest supermarket, is expected to compete its merger with wholesaler Booker after the move gained shareholder approval last week.