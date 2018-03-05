The NRA faces a new kind of opponent: Kids who understand social media

This time, the debate is different.

The Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, has sparked youth activism for gun reform.

Mass shootings typically are followed by outrage, cries for gun reform, heavy media coverage —and reactionary anger from pro-gun activists — before fading. This time, however, teenagers are leading the charge armed with a tool they have embraced most of their adolescent lives: social media.

The #NeverAgain hashtag, founded by students and survivors of the incident, is demanding restrictions on guns as a way to end mass murder in schools.