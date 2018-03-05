VISIT CNBC.COM

Songwriter Robert Lopez becomes double EGOT winner after Oscars success

Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez accept Best Original Song for 'Remember Me' from 'Coco' onstage during the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony.
Kevin Winter | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Songwriter Robert Lopez has reportedly become the first person to have achieved a double EGOT, when he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song on Sunday.

The 43-year-old wrote the Oscar-winning song "Remember Me," which featured in the Disney Pixar movie "Coco," with his wife and fellow songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

An EGOT achiever is someone who has won an award at the Emmys (television), Grammys (music), Oscars (film) and Tonys (theater).

To date, only 12 people have the earned the accolade-related title, on a competitive-basis, including Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno and Mel Brooks. Lopez has now done so — twice.

In fact, Lopez's win on Sunday makes the composer the first person in history to achieve a double EGOT — that's according to Entertainment Weekly, who first reported the news.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California
David Crotty | Patrick McMullan | Getty Images
"Remember Me" beat four other nominees, including "This is Me" which was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for "The Greatest Showman", and Sufjan Stevens' "Mystery of Love," which featured in "Call Me By Your Name."

On accepting the award with Kristen Anderson-Lopez Sunday, the pair thanked the team at Pixar for letting them "be a part of this important celebration of Mexico, music and family", in addition to those who helped contribute to the song.

In 2014, Lopez was named the youngest EGOT winner after receiving an Academy Award for co-writing "Let it Go" from "Frozen", again with his wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The Disney film also won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2014 — a pattern that repeated itself in 2018, when "Coco" also won the Best Animated Feature award.

Aside from Lopez's two Oscar wins received in 2014 and 2018, he won two Daytime Emmy Awards for animated series "The Wonder Pets" in 2008 and 2010; in addition to three Tony Awards — two of which were won for "The Book of Mormon" in 2011, while he received an award in 2004 for "Avenue Q".

When it comes to the Grammys, Lopez has won three out of the four nominations he's received, two of which were for his work on "Frozen", received in 2015, and another win in 2012, for "The Book of Mormon."

