Songwriter Robert Lopez has reportedly become the first person to have achieved a double EGOT, when he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song on Sunday.

The 43-year-old wrote the Oscar-winning song "Remember Me," which featured in the Disney Pixar movie "Coco," with his wife and fellow songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

An EGOT achiever is someone who has won an award at the Emmys (television), Grammys (music), Oscars (film) and Tonys (theater).

To date, only 12 people have the earned the accolade-related title, on a competitive-basis, including Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno and Mel Brooks. Lopez has now done so — twice.

In fact, Lopez's win on Sunday makes the composer the first person in history to achieve a double EGOT — that's according to Entertainment Weekly, who first reported the news.