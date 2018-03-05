Russia reportedly claims the US is trying to influence its upcoming presidential vote

Russia claims to have evidence the U.S. has attempted to interfere in Moscow's forthcoming presidential vote, the RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.

The Interfax news agency cited Ryabkov as saying the U.S. was looking to create chaos in Russia. He also added that U.S.-imposed sanctions were primarily aimed at destabilizing the country. Ryabkov provided no evidence to support these claims.

Russian citizens are due to head to the ballot box on March 18, with the latest opinion polls indicating an overwhelming victory for incumbent Vladimir Putin.

Many Western observers are skeptical about the democratic merit of Russia's electoral process in general.