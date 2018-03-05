These are the cities with the earliest (and latest) risers

Waking up early has its benefits

Consider the fact that a slew of successful people swear by waking up early.

Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his mornings at 3:45 a.m., Ellevest CEO and co-founder Sallie Krawcheck wakes up at 4 a.m. and Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi have also been known to wake up at the crack of dawn. It's been argued that 4 a.m. is the most productive hour of the day, due to a lack of distractions, and that it can give you the feeling of having more control over your life.

Others, like Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson are part of the admirable 5 a.m. club, waking up in the wee hours of the morning.

"The reason I like to wake up early is so that I can work through my emails before most of the world logs on," Branson writes in a blog post.

Want to wake up earlier? Ease into it; try gradually setting your alarm a little bit earlier each day, and enlist a friend to wake up early with you and keep you accountable. When you wake up, drink a glass of water, brush your teeth or make your bed to help shake off your sleepiness.

The importance of getting enough sleep

Still, even if you're waking up at the crack of dawn, getting enough sleep should be a critical component of your daily routine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get seven or more hours a night. Sufficient sleep helps people retain information, improves memory function and boosts creative thinking. Skimping on sleep can lead to excessive daytime sleepiness, fatigue, clumsiness and weight gain or weight loss. It can even increase the likelihood of developing diabetes and can have negative effects on the brain and cognitive function.

In fact, many successful people prioritize getting enough shut eye. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said that he likes getting in seven hours of sleep, and media mogul Arianna Huffington often touts the importance of getting sufficient rest.

And Amazon founder Jeff Bezos makes sure to get eight hours. "Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority," he tells Thrive Global. "For me, that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."

Warren Buffett, who gets up at 6:45 a.m., values his sleep too. "I have no desire to get to work at four in the morning," Warren Buffett told NewsHour. "I get quite a bit of sleep. I like to sleep. So I will usually sleep eight hours a night."

If you're getting up early, make an earlier bedtime a priority. Power down your electronics at least 15 minutes before bed, avoid drinking alcohol before going to sleep and try reading to wind down.

