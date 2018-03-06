Last week, Mobile World Congress — the biggest mobile event in the world took place— with 5G at the front and center of discussions.

Huge stands from giant telecoms companies to network equipment players like Huawei and Nokia highlighted their efforts in the 5G space. The industry talked up how the next generation of mobile internet could bring blistering download speeds, streaming of virtual reality games, support for driverless cars and a whole host of other applications.

What is clear is that the race for 5G is on. What's even clearer is that Europe is at risk of falling behind the U.S., China and other parts of Asia.

Korea Telecom, one of the companies involved in 5G trials at the Winter Olympics, had a demonstration of a virtual reality game streamed over the super-fast mobile internet standard. Meanwhile, Hans Vestberg, chief technology officer at U.S. mobile network Verizon, told CNBC he "sees the U.S. and parts of Asia is really ahead on 5G."