News surrounding tariffs and trade have put investors on edge.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would be imposing new tariffs on aluminum and steel, before going onto threaten European carmakers with a tax on imports if the European Union retaliated over the U.S. administration's tariff plans.

However, on Monday, fears eased after Trump suggested in a tweet that he could drop tariffs if a "new and fair" NAFTA agreement was signed. Consequently stock markets around the world rose following the comments, with Europe and Asia trading higher Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Trump is set to meet with Stefan Lofven, the prime minister of Sweden, where the two leaders are expected to talk about investment, global security and trade.