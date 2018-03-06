Here's a budget breakdown of a couple that makes $500,000 a year and still feels average

Americans are falling short when it comes to saving. Even some families earning six-figures have little to no savings.

As the example of one New York City couple shows, you and your partner could be making $500,000 a year and still end up with very little besides 401(k) money.

Sam Dogen of "Financial Samurai" breaks down the budget of two New York City-based spouses, each of whom makes $250,000 a year as a lawyer. They're 35-years-old and they have two young children. "This one couple shared their story and I decided to anonymously highlight their reported expenses," Dogen tells CNBC Make It.

Take a look at exactly where their money goes.