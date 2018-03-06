The European Commission has reportedly proposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports of U.S. steel, clothing and other industrial goods in retaliation to President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The executive arm of the European Union reportedly plans to target $3.5 billion of goods imported from the U.S., including T-shirts, whisky, motorcycles and ladders, if Trump decides to implement international duties on steel and aluminum.

The list of goods was revealed in a report by Bloomberg on Tuesday, which cited a draft list drawn up by the commission. According to the report, the commission discussed the retaliatory levy on U.S. goods with representatives of EU governments on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the European Commission declined to comment, and said that a list is being prepared but is not yet public.

America is home to iconic motorcycle brand Harley Davidson and clothing firm Levi Strauss & Co. It is also home to steel titan Nucor, whose CEO told CNBC last week that the president's proposal was about treating Europe "exactly as they treat us."