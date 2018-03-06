Goldman Sachs: Trump's tariffs are 'draconian' and will raise prices

President Donald Trump would have been better served by targeted tariffs on steel and aluminum instead of the broad, "draconian" taxes he announced last week, Goldman Sachs said Tuesday.

Goldman's global head of commodities research explained that by failing to exempt certain trading allies, the U.S. has likely created a "two-tier" metal market.

"Not all metal is created equally," wrote Goldman's Jeffrey Currie. "U.S. allies produce many of the value-added steels that current U.S. capacity cannot fully replace without substantial increase in investment. … As a result, the U.S. will end up simply paying the tariffs on the higher quality imported metal from U.S. allies even if the amount was at or under the quota."

Currie added that, had the announced tariffs been aimed solely at non-U.S. allies that represent 47 percent of steel imports and 21 percent of aluminum imports, they would likely only increase U.S. metal prices a "modest" amount.

Trump's tariffs have drawn criticism from foreign and domestic leaders alike, including Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who on Monday said he is "extremely worried" about the plan to impose a 25 percent levy on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.