Gun owners may find getting self-defense insurance tougher following Florida shooting

Gun owners who want specialized insurance for their firearms may have less access to one kind of policy following a shooting massacre in Florida last month.

Insurance company Chubb said on Feb. 23 that it will stop underwriting an insurance policy for gun owners called NRA Carry Guard. The National Rifle Association-branded insurance covers gun owners in the event they face legal action following firearm incidents.

"Three months ago, Chubb provided notice of our intent to discontinue participation in the NRA Carry Guard insurance program under the terms of our contract," Chubb said in a statement.

Lockton, another insurance company, followedon Feb. 26 with the announcement that it will no longer sell products tied to the NRA, including Carry Guard insurance and insurance for gun show operators.

The announcements follow a Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The NRA began selling its current line of Carry Guard insurance last year. The policies aim to help individuals who use firearms for self-defense cover their legal expenses.

The policies start at $13.95 per month, or $154.95 annually, for $250,000 in civil protection and $50,000 in criminal defense protection.

The highest-level coverage costs $49.95 per month, or $549.95 annually. It includes up to $1.5 million in civil protection and $250,000 in criminal defense protection.

The policies target gaps that homeowners' policies do not cover. That includes "unexpected procedures and costs associated with proving you acted in self defense," the NRA states on its website. That could be costs associated with civil and criminal legal defenses, bail payments, legal retainer fees, and replacement of firearms, among other items.