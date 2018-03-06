A $229 smartphone just launched, and the US government doesn't think you should buy it

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you might want to avoid a new device that just launched Tuesday on Amazon and at Best Buy.



The Huawei Mate SE costs just $229 and might seem appealing with its large 5.93-inch screen, Android operating system and big battery, but it's from a company that the U.S. government has warned consumers against purchasing products from.

Last month, leaders from the CIA, FBI and NSA, and the director of national intelligence, said private citizens in the U.S. shouldn't buy phones from Chinese smartphone makers including Huawei and ZTE.