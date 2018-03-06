Italy's election result could see its ties to Europe change dramatically

The election debate in Italy has been dominated by immigration — Italy has seen a large influx of migrants, mainly from Africa, in recent years — and the economy, with unemployment sticky at 11.1 percent and much higher in the south, where youth unemployment is as high as 57.2 percent in Sicily, according to Eurostat data.

"For sure, the priorities are immigration, the control of borders, of Europe, (the issue of) cultural identities and the understanding of how the Italian society should move ahead in a globalized world," Terzi di Sant'Agata said, following the Italian election result which pointed to a hung parliament where no one party or coalition gained a majority of the vote that would allow it to govern alone.

He said other issues included national security, crime and "the huge issue of economic growth and development, the big question is the unemployment among the younger generations."

"The relationship of Italians with the EU, over the last year since we've seen some economic growth, it's not been sufficient and satisfactory enough to create confidence among the majority of the population. So this is something to take into account when looking at the future relations of the new government that will be produced (in Italy) and European institutions," Terzi di Sant'Agata remarked.

"So all these elements are coming in to the picture when you look at Italy's relationship with the European Union," he added.