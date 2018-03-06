    ×

    Energy

    Energy

    Live from CERAWeek: Dallas Fed CEO Robert Kaplan, IHS Markit's Dan Yergin

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 8:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    The energy industry's biggest event of the year is taking place in Houston this week, IHS Markit's CERAWeek annual energy summit. CERAWeek brings together the most powerful figures in the oil and gas industry, including the heads of super major oil companies from around the globe, and top energy officials from the Trump administration and oil nations in the OPEC bloc.

    Tuesday's keynote address features:

    • Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, IHS Markit
    • David Farr, Chairman & CEO, Emerson
    • Robert Kaplan, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.