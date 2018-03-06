Live from the CERAWeek energy summit: Google Cloud chief Diane Greene

[This livestream has ended.]

The energy industry's biggest event of the year is taking place in Houston this week, IHS Markit's CERAWeek annual energy summit. CERAWeek brings together the most powerful figures in the oil and gas industry, including the heads of super major oil companies from around the globe, and top energy officials from the Trump administration and oil nations in the OPEC bloc.

With the growing importance of technology to future energy development, Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene sits down for an interview with IHS Markit vice chairman Daniel Yergin.