Randi Zuckerberg has three pieces of advice for entrepreneurs

She may be the sister of Mark Zuckerberg, founder of one of the world's most famous start-ups, but Randi Zuckerberg has proved herself an entrepreneur in her own right.

Zuckerberg was just a couple of years into what she has described as her "dream job" at advertising giant Ogilvy & Mather when she took the leap and joined what was then a little-known company in Silicon Valley called Facebook.

She spent seven years at Facebook, building its international presence to make it the behemoth it is today, before moving on again to launch her own social media firm, Zuckerberg Media, in 2011.

In the years since, Zuckerberg has balanced running her business alongside penning two books, raising a young family, and even appearing on Broadway.

For her, that entrepreneurial streak boils down to three key factors. Speaking to CNBC in Egypt's capital, Cairo, Zuckerberg summarized them into advice for would-be entrepreneurs.