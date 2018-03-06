Randi Zuckerberg says it's a 'wonderful' time to be a businesswoman

With every industry ripe for technological disruption and better access to funds for entrepreneurs, Randi Zuckerberg said it's a "wonderful" time to be a businesswoman.

Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media (and sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg), told CNBC that at the moment, it takes a shorter time and relatively less funds to build a company than it did in the past.

"There's never been a better time to be an entrepreneur in the world today," she said. "We're so open to new ideas, new way of doing things, almost every single industry in the world right now is open to being disrupted with technology and entrepreneurship."

Still, the start-up scene remains dominated by male entrepreneurs and investors.

Last October, a Crunchbase study found that between 2012 and the third quarter of 2017, only 10 percent of venture dollars globally — about $46 billion — went to start-ups with at least one female founder.

Zuckerberg has had a lengthy experience being one of the few women at the front lines of the tech industry during her time at Facebook. She said sometimes she would advise women in tech to have a "man's name like Randi."

"Because I can't tell you how many meetings I got because I would email someone and they thought that it was a man that was coming to meet them. Then, I would show up," she quipped.

But the situation is getting better for women, according to Zuckerberg.

"I think it's a wonderful time to be a woman in business. I think there's much more financing opportunity, a lot of women are now becoming investors themselves," she said, adding that women still faced a "long, uphill journey ahead" to balance responsibilities at home and at work.

Among the top 100 venture firms, there was a 17 percent increase in the number of female investing partners from 2016, according to the Crunchbase report. At the same time, women held about 15 percent of partner roles at accelerators and corporate venture firms while they founded 16 micro-venture funds in recent years, the report added.

Many prominent women venture capitalists have also started new initiatives to help female founders with their business pitches to potential investors.

Zuckerberg, who has her own angel investing portfolio, said she "won't even look at a company" if it does not have at least one female founder.

It's also important for governments to continue playing an important role in building an entrepreneurial society, Zuckerberg said.