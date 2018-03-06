Nasty Gal founder and Girlboss CEO Sophia Amoruso: 'Women are beginning to write our own history'

Amoruso had been under scrutiny for several business ventures under her name, including Nasty Gal, the company which she founded and brought her to fame, and the Netflix original show "Girlboss" which she helped produce.

"The last decade of my life has been inheriting choices that I made without knowing what I was building or how to build a culture. There were just so many things, I was 22 years old and I ended up with this runaway train that was Nasty Gal," Amoruso says.

Amoruso is most famous for starting vintage designer clothing company Nasty Gal, which she grew from a one-woman eBay operation as a 22-year-old in 2006 to a company which earned over $300 million in revenue in 2015 alone, according to Forbes estimates.

"I was a young, naive founder," Amoruso tells Recode. "I thought I could hire C-level executives who would just write their job descriptions for themselves, hold themselves accountable. At the end of the day, I think scientifically we've proven that an observed object behaves differently than when it's not observed."

Since publishing her best-selling memoir "#Girlboss" nearly three years ago, Amoruso says she wants to pass on the wisdom and hard-learned lessons she has learned from her time as an entrepreneur.

Through her recently published book, "The Girlboss Workbook: An Interactive Journal for Winning at Life," Amoruso aims to provide structure to how women should approach getting jobs, start businesses and build brands.

She also includes a "Girlboss Oath" for readers to stand by, part of which says:

I will live deliberately. I will work with intention, play with intention and love with intention. I will take nothing at face value, ask questions and write my own rules. I will wake up every day to fight the most important battle of my life: my life. I will be curious and trust that, in time, my questions will answer themselves. I will play my strengths, sniff out my shortcomings and stomp out my ego at every opportunity.

The 176-page workbook is made up of fill-in-the-blank pages including a roadmap for plotting your dream career, tips for writing cover letters and thank you emails, budgeting tools and money advice, self-care and relationship tips.

Here are three pieces of career advice Amoruso wants everyone who uses the "Girlboss Workbook" to apply to their lives: