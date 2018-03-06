Cape Town is running out of water, and no one knows what economic impact that will have

Reservoirs in Cape Town, the jewel of South Africa's Western Cape region, are nearly empty.

Amid its worst drought since records began, the city — and the Western Cape province more broadly — is speeding towards a so-called Day Zero. This is when dam levels fall to 13.5 percent capacity, meaning that the taps must be turned off, forcing 4 million residents to instead queue for water. Day Zero is currently projected to fall on July 15, although has been forecast as early as April.

Cape Town's population has been living on 50 liters of water a day, a limit that can be maintained by flushing the toilet just once daily and limiting showers to 10 liters. Plugs have been removed from rooms of luxury hotels to prevent guests from taking baths. Staggered tariffs on water consumption have also been imposed.