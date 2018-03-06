Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: TGT, AAPL, JWN, AMZN, HOG & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Target — The retailer reported mixed quarterly results, with revenue surpassing expectations while earnings missed estimates. Target posted earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $22.8 billion. Same-store sales — a key metric for retailers — rose 3.6 percent in the quarter, topping expectations.

Harley-Davidson — Harley-Davidson said retaliatory tariffs by other countries on its motorcycles would have a "significant impact" on the company's sales. The company made the statement after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said last week the European Union would impose tariffs on Harley's motorbikes if U.S. President Donald Trump implemented steel and aluminum tariffs.

Apple — Baird reiterated its "outperform" rating in a note Monday, citing strong iPhone position and market share despite tepid smartphone demand. "Additionally, Apple Watch is likely to continue gaining share and though the Amazon Echo has a strong lead, early HomePod interest looks solid," Baird said.

Amazon — The e-commerce giant announced it is bringing free Whole Foods delivery on orders of at least $35 to its Prime members in Atlanta and San Francisco. Customers can expect to have their orders delivered within two hours; they can also pay an extra $7.99 for one-hour delivery.

Citigroup — The Financial Times reported Citigroup is working with Zurich Insurance and Depository Trust & Clearing to develop a set of cybersecurity standards for technology companies.

Nordstrom — Nordstrom rejected an offer from the Nordstrom family to take the company private for $50 per share. The Nordstrom family has been working to take the company private since last year.

Domino's Pizza — Analysts at Baird initiated coverage of the pizza maker's stock with an "outperform" rating and a price target of $260 a share. The analysts said in a note that Domino's is "well positioned to capitalize on a visible longer-term growth opportunity within the sizable and fragmented global pizza category."

United Parcel Service — UPS shares were upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel, with analysts citing strength in package and general freight markets, as well as an attractive valuation.

Mylan — Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan's stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" because "we expect differentiated growth prospects vs peers and pipeline catalysts to drive stock outperformance." The analysts also raised their price target to $50 from $39, representing a 22 percent upside.