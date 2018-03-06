Target shares drop 4% as profit misses, wage hikes offset sales gains

Target's refurbished stores with modern fixtures and open layouts, along with its exclusive home furnishing and apparel brands, are helping lure more people to shop there.

The company said Tuesday that same-store sales were up 4 percent in January alone and that the number of customer transactions and the average amount shoppers spend per trip jumped during the holiday period. Traffic was up more than 3 percent.

2017 marked the fourth-consecutive year Target saw online sales growth of more than 25 percent. Digital sales accounted for 8.2 percent of the company's revenue mix in the fourth quarter, compared with 6.8 percent a year ago.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended Feb. 3, compared with what analysts were expecting based on a Thomson Reuters survey:

* Adjusted earnings per share: $1.37 vs. $1.38 expected.

* Revenue: $22.8 billion vs. $22.5 billion.

* Same-store sales: 3.6 percent growth vs. an increase of 3.1 percent.

Target shares were falling more than 4 percent in premarket trading following the earnings announcement.

Net income for the fourth quarter, which included an extra week than in 2016, totaled $1.1 billion, or $2.02 a share, compared with $817 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier. The company reported a benefit of 64 cents a share due to new tax legislation.

Excluding one-time items, Target earned $1.37 a share, one penny short of analysts' estimates. The company said higher wages increased expenses and thereby hampered profit margins.

Revenue climbed 10 percent to $22.8 billion, slightly topping analysts' forecast of $22.5 billion.

Same-store sales were up 3.6 percent for the holiday quarter, again ahead of analysts' expectations. The key metric was down 1.5 percent during the same period last year.

Digital sales climbed 29 percent during the period, contributing 1.8 percentage points to Target's same-store sales growth. The company has been expanding the option for shoppers to order online and pickup items in stores (in some cases curbside), leveraging both its digital and physical assets.

"Our progress in 2017 gives us confidence that we are making the right long-term investments," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has lived in the shadows of Walmart and Amazon but is forging ahead with a plan to reinvest more than $7 billion back into the company through 2020. The money is largely being spent on opening smaller-format stores, redesigning existing locations, rolling out more private-label brands and upgrading Target's mobile app, Cartwheel.

On Monday, Target said it will complete roughly 325 additional store remodels across the U.S. in 2018, following 110 last year. The company ended 2017 with 1,822 stores, more than double its number of smaller-format locations, which are typically found in dense, urban markets and near college campuses.

Late last year, Target acquired delivery service Shipt for $550 million, showing it was serious about bolstering its supply chain and finding ways to get online orders to shoppers as quickly as possible. The news followed Target's acquisition of transportation company Grand Junction in August.



One area of concern for investors has been Target's lackluster grocery offering when compared with peers in the space. While the company has been pouring money into other areas of the store, it's done little to keep pace with Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and the like. Most of its new private-label brands have been in the apparel and home categories.

To be sure, Target's remodeled stores are beginning to feature more fresh food, produce and prepared options for shoppers in a hurry. In applying for liquor licenses, Target is also adding dedicated wine and beer shops to some locations.

Looking to fiscal 2018, Target is calling for a low-single digit increase in same-store sales. Earnings per share are forecast by the company to fall between $5.15 and $5.45, while analysts had forecast earnings of $5.27 a share.

CEO Cornell said he aims to make "2018 a year of acceleration in the areas that set Target apart- our stores, exclusive brands, and rapidly-growing suite of fulfillment options."

Target shares have climbed more than 15 percent so far this year.