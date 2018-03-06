These are the 9 deadliest jobs in the United States—and here’s how much they pay

Americans across the country may pour their hours and effort into their jobs, but some actually put their lives in danger when they go to work each day.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) analyzed fatality data from 2016 and found that among civilians, nine industries are significantly more dangerous than others. What's more, the dangerous work they do rarely pays off in terms of compensation.

Job site Adzuna crunched this data from BLS and found that excluding aircraft pilots, the most dangerous jobs pay workers an average of $46,435 a year — that's $2,287 less than the average current earnings across all professions in the United States.

Here are the nine deadliest jobs and what they pay: