Two top U.S. intelligence chiefs on Tuesday expressed skepticism of North Korea's offer to hold talks with the U.S. to end the regime's nuclear program and suspend missile testing.

"All efforts in the past have failed and have simply bought North Korea time to achieve what they want to achieve," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. "Maybe this is a breakthrough. I seriously doubt it."

The remarks follow South Korea's announcement earlier Tuesday that North Korea would be willing to hold talks with the United States on denuclearization and will suspend nuclear tests while those talks are under way.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, who is the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's proposition was "kind of a show-me."

In his opening remarks at the Senate on Tuesday, Ashley said the North Korean leader "shows no interest in walking away from his nuclear or ballistic missile programs." He added that Kim has "pressed his nation down a path to develop nuclear weapons and deliver them with ballistic missiles that can reach South Korea, Japan, Guam and the United States."

Reacting to the news of possible negotiations with North Korea, President Donald Trump tweeted that the world is "watching and waiting" for the rogue nation's next move.

The White House didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the remarks Coats and Ashley made on Tuesday.