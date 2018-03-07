Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter

Amazon is aware that its Alexa virtual assistant has been freaking people out with seemingly random and "creepy" laughter and is working to fix the issue, the company told CNBC in a statement.

Over the last several weeks, some owners of Amazon's Echo smart speakers or other Alexa-enabled devices have posted on Twitter and Reddit that their devices have spontaneously started laughing without being triggered or when asked to do other things.

Some of these reported cases seem to make more sense than others. One Reddit user said that Alexa laughed after the command, "Alexa, patio off," which could sound vaguely like, "Alexa, how do you laugh?" Others have reported creepier occurrences like hearing Alexa giggle without any prompt.

On Wednesday, more users reported bizarre scenarios, leading up to a trending Twitter moment.