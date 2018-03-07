4 common body language mistakes to avoid making in an interview

"Number one: Do not sit on your hands," says Drexler, noting that this is one of his top pet peeves. Even if you're not sitting on them, don't have them plastered to your side or hidden from view, he says.

During an interview, the applicant typically sits across a desk and faces the interviewer, explains Drexler. What often happens is that the applicant is so nervous or solely focused on what they're saying that they will sit on their hands, clasp them tightly in their lap or sit rigidly with their arms by their sides. "People don't move," says Drexler. "They sit there, I swear, like a freaking robot." But doing so makes you appear both stiff and uncomfortable, he says.

During an interview, Drexler advises that you use your hands to express yourself because it makes you appear more at ease, which then puts the interviewer at ease. "If you watch someone talk, they're moving their arms," he explains.

For example, if you're talking about yourself, you can point to yourself. If you're listing things, you can hold up a finger each time you state something. If you're talking about the job or the company, you can gesture to the office. "But don't be kooky about it," warns Drexler. "Do it when you need to."

