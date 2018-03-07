    ×

    EU threatens tariffs on US products like peanut butter as trade war escalates

    • Trump said last Thursday that the U.S. would be imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, aiming to foster production in the United States.
    • Last weekend, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Europe needed to take measures as a response to Trump's tariff threat. "This cannot be a unilateral transatlantic action by the Americans," he said.
    The European Union outlined a three-pronged response to proposed metals tariffs from President Donald Trump's U.S. administration Wednesday, mentioning items such as peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice that could see higher charges in Europe.

    Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU's commissioner for trade, said the institution would take the case to the World Trade Organization and would coordinate its actions with other trade partners that are also against the proposed tariffs from the U.S.

    She also said that Brussels has prepared a provisional list of U.S. products that would see higher tariffs from the EU, if Trump does indeed move ahead with the import taxes. This list has not been made public, but according to leaks in the media, the EU's tariffs could amount to 2.83 billion euros ($3.52 billion). Malmstrom revealed that the list is made up of steel, industrial and agricultural products.

    "Certain types of bourbon is indeed on the list as is other items, such as peanut butter and cranberries, orange juice, etc," she said, adding that "very soon" the list will be made public.

    Lastly, she said that the EU was getting ready to put safeguard measures in place to prevent metal flooding in the EU, as a result of the tariffs.

    "There are indications that President Trump, very soon, in the coming days, we don't know for sure, may sign-off a decision on import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, which he announced on the March 1," Malmstrom said.

    "This is done under something that's called section 232, which refers to internal or national security. We have serious doubts about that justification, we cannot see how the European Union's friends and allies in NATO can be a threat to national security in the U.S. We find that assumption deeply unjust," she added.

    In the eyes of the EU, "the motivation of the U.S. is an economic safeguard measure in disguise, not national security measure," Malmstrom added. "That means the EU is entitled to make use of a WTO safeguard agreement to rebalance benefits that we have given to the U.S. in the past."

    Concerns of a global trade war

    Trump said last Thursday that the U.S. would be imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, insisting such imports are a threat to national security. The announcement, which has received some criticism from within the president's party, has raised concerns all over the globe over a potential trade war.

    The European Union is the first trade partner to present specific steps against the U.S., if Trump moves ahead with steel and aluminum charges. However, Canada has vowed to come up with its own countermeasures. Mexico, China and Brazil have also said they are considering steps to retaliate.

    Speaking in Brussels, Malmstrom said "we should be very careful with that word" in reference to the concept of a trade war.

    "It is very hard to speculate what will happen (in the U.S.)...I truly hope this will not happen," she said about the U.S. tariffs arguing that trade wars would not be anybody's interest.

    Last weekend, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Europe needed to take measures as a response to Trump's tariff threat. "This cannot be a unilateral transatlantic action by the Americans," he said. At the time, he mentioned possible taxes on Harley-Davidson, bourbon and Levi's.

    'Possibility worth monitoring'

    However, UBS analysts argued that Trump's intention to impose tariffs on metals is unlikely to have a major impact in Europe. They said Wednesday in a note that "the share of steel and, more so, aluminum in overall euro zone exports is small."

    "Steel accounts for 1.4 percent of euro zone exports to the U.S. … equivalent to 0.2 percent of total euro zone exports… Aluminum accounts for 0.1 percent or less of total exports to the U.S. across the large euro zone countries," the bank said. "So the direct economic impact of the tariffs on the euro zone should be small and concentrated in the respective sectors."

    However, Trump has also mentioned that there could be new tariffs on European cars, if the EU would retaliate against tariffs on metals.

    "Compared to steel and aluminum, exports of automobiles to the U.S. are meaningful," the UBS analysts said, arguing that an escalation of words and actions between both sides of the Atlantic could have repercussions on their economies.

    According to Barclays, a full-blown trade war is not is not a baseline outlook but a "possibility worth monitoring."

    "Most at risk from an escalation are Asian economies, particularly those deeply intertwined in global value chains," analysts at the bank said in a note on Wednesday.

