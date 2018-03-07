Fast-paced tennis gains traction

There's a new tennis tournament in town, and the concept is attracting some of the biggest names. Tie Break Tens kicked off this week at Madison Square Garden in New York City for its first-ever U.S. tournament. The tournament features eight world-class female tennis players including Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

As attention spans shorten, the sports world is trying to come up with innovative ways to keep fans engaged.

Unlike traditional tournaments with matches that can last hours, the Tie Break Tens tournament is designed to provide fans rapid-fire games, where they can see multiple stars all under one roof. The idea began in 2015 and is now growing to new cities each year.

Described as "everything you love about tennis in one ten-point breaker," the high-octane tournament features no games or sets — just tie breaks. Most games last 10 to 15 minutes at most. The winner takes all with a $250,000 prize.

"It's a bit of a movement. The players are used to playing a crammed season with lots of matches. That's their bread and butter. Tie Break Ten gives them something different and opens them up to new audiences as well," said Felicity Barnard, Tie Break Tens' CEO.

"This is a different format. It's fresh and totally different than anything that we normally do," says Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments. "It's fun to bring a younger crowd into tennis and experience it at a really fast pace," she added.