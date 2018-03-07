There are a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, according to Forbes' 2018 rich list

There are more billionaires than ever and they are richer than ever too. That's according to Forbes' annual ranking of the world's billionaires, published Tuesday.

There are a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, up from 2,043 in 2017, according to Forbes. And the average wealth of the billionaires is $4.1 billion, a record high.

Taken together, the billionaires of the world are worth $9.1 trillion, up from $7.7 trillion last year, Forbes reports.

"The superrich continue to get richer, widening the gap between them and everyone else," according to a Forbes statement.

Many of the top spots on the list are held by self-made entrepreneurs.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $112 billion. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $90 billion. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $71 billion.

Indeed, 67 percent (1490) of the world's billionaires are self-made, according to Forbes.

As the rich get richer, however, economic inequality between the rich and the poor is a problem, according to some of those who hold top spots on the list of the world's richest people.