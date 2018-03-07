Trump's power play on tariffs cuts out Congress — but lawmakers could stop it if they wanted to

To implement new taxes on imports of steel and aluminum, President Donald Trump is relying on a law last applied in the early 1990s.

The law – specifically, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 – allows the president to bypass Congress and impose tariffs by executive order.

In this case, Trump made his determination on Thursday, announcing with little prior indication at a White House meeting that his administration would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

The legal justification for the tariffs came in the form of a report from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, which outlined the national security threats from the imports in question and provided a framework for retaliation.

Ross' report originally suggested a 24 percent tariff on steel; Trump nudged it up to 25 percent.

"Your guess is as good as mine" for why Trump increased the number, said Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a nonpartisan think tank. "Twenty-five sounds better, probably."

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.