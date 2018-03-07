57% of home-buyers in LA last year were willing to buy a house sight unseen

As real estate markets in densely populated, rapidly gentrifying areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles heat up, a surprising number of Americans are willing to scoop up properties without even seeing them first.

That's according to a new survey from real estate site Redfin, which analyzed responses from more than 1,500 Americans who purchased a home in the previous 12 months. In Los Angeles, 57 percent of respondents reported purchasing a home after making an offer sight unseen. In San Diego, the share was 46 percent, and in San Francisco, it was 44 percent.

Overall, 35 percent of all home-buyers last year made an offer without going on a tour of the property.

Here are the top seven cities where successful home-buyers purchased properties that way, according to Redfin.

Los Angeles: 57 percent

San Diego: 46 percent

San Francisco: 44 percent

Chicago: 38 percent

Austin: 35 percent

Denver: 33 percent

Washington, D.C.: 32 percent

Young people proved far more likely than older ones to make a purchase sight unseen. While 45 percent of millennials reported making an offer on a house they hadn't visited in person, only 28 percent of Gen-Xers and 6 percent of boomers took the risk.