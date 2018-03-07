Hope Hicks reportedly told House Intelligence Committee that her email was hacked

Hope Hicks told the House Intelligence Committee last week that her email was hacked, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Four people present for Hicks' testimony told NBC that the former White House communications director talked about both her Donald Trump campaign and personal email accounts. Hicks said that one of her accounts had been hacked, two sources told NBC.

The sources said, however, that it was not immediately clear which account she was referring to when she made that remark.

Hicks testified before the committee as part of its investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. She had been one of Trump's earliest campaign aides and had been a senior White House official in his administration until last week.

Read the full report on NBC News.