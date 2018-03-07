Clothing start-up Ministry of Supply has designed a smart jacket that uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to your body's optimal temperature. The jacket, which reaches temperatures of up to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, can also be voice-controlled through devices like the Amazon Echo or manually with an app. Inside the jacket are three carbon fiber heating devices that are less than 1 millimeter thin.

The jacket is for sale through a Kickstarter campaign for $295 and will ship later this year. So far the campaign has raised over five times more than its target of $72,000.

Ministry of Supply has been designing science-based clothing since 2012. The company was co-founded by MIT Sloan School of Management graduates Aman Advani and Kit Hickey, and mechanical engineering alumnus Kevin Rustagi.