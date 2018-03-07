The 10 universities with the most top-ranked programs

Every university has its own specific — and in some cases, surprising — strength. For instance, the University of Pittsburgh has the best philosophy program in the world. Colorado School of Mines offers the best engineering program. University of California, Davis is home to the number one veterinary sciences program in the world.

That's according to UK-based higher education analytics company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

QS calculated statistics from hundreds of universities worldwide to see which institutions were the strongest in 48 different subjects, from accounting to veterinary science. They found that 10 institutions consistently landed in the top 10 places of these subject rankings.

Here are the 10 universities with the most top 10 subject rankings: