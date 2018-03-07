US stocks expected to tumble at the open after Cohn resigns

U.S. stock index futures posted sharp falls ahead of Wednesday's open, as political developments within the U.S. administration unnerved markets worldwide.

Around 5:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures slumped 307 points, indicating a drop of 329.12 points at the open. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to deep losses at the open for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade come after the White House's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn announced his resignation from President Donald Trump's administration Tuesday.

Cohn, the free trade advocate and former president at Goldman Sachs, chose to step down from his position after Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Cohn's departure date is expected to come in the following weeks.

Markets remain on edge following the announcement as Cohn is seen as someone who supports more business-friendly policies, and therefore is seen as well-liked by Wall Street. Consequently, markets in Europe and Asia traded in negative territory on Wednesday.

On Wednesday a whole slew of data and earnings are due. ADP employment is due out at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by international trade and productivity & costs data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book is set to be published at 2 p.m. ET, while consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET. Mortgage Applications will come out at 7 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Brown-Forman, Dollar Tree, Abercrombie & Fitch, Acushnet, Momo, Costco, Thor Industries and Okta are all due to release their latest earnings reports.