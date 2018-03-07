    ×

    Watch: Trump gives speech to Latino Coalition, his first public remarks since Gary Cohn resigned

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to give remarks at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington on Wednesday.

    The Latino Coalition describes itself as a non-partisan interest group for Hispanic businesses and consumers.

    In addition to the president, the Coalition has booked a number of Trump administration officials, including Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and White House Director of Policy and Interagency Coordination Carlos Rosillo.

    A number of senior U.S. lawmakers will also attend the summit, including Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

    The summit speech will mark Trump's first in-person remarks since top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn resigned Tuesday.

    The president issued a statement shortly after Cohn's announcement, calling his former advisor a "rare talent" who "did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again."

