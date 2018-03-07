[The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give remarks at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington on Wednesday.

The Latino Coalition describes itself as a non-partisan interest group for Hispanic businesses and consumers.

In addition to the president, the Coalition has booked a number of Trump administration officials, including Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and White House Director of Policy and Interagency Coordination Carlos Rosillo.

A number of senior U.S. lawmakers will also attend the summit, including Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

The summit speech will mark Trump's first in-person remarks since top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn resigned Tuesday.

The president issued a statement shortly after Cohn's announcement, calling his former advisor a "rare talent" who "did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again."